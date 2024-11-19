Lace up your skates! Winterfest at Blue Cross RiverRink to return with new layout

Winter is skating back into our lives, and what better way to celebrate the season than at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest.

From Friday. Nov. 29 through Sunday, March 2, you can enjoy all Winterfest has to offer with a new site layout.

Organizers said that despite the I-95 CAP construction, you will still find ice skating on a fresh new NHL-size rink, boardwalk games and attractions, special events, and exciting programming.

You won't want to miss the return of the cabins, firepits, and Rinkside lounge, which will be filled with festive decor, comfortable seating, and food and beverage options — including boardwalk food with a winter twist from Skelly’s Amusements and Philly classics from Chickie’s & Pete’s.

Due to construction, organizers said parking on site will be limited. You are encouraged to plan ahead and note that you can access the Waterfront not only by car but also by walking or biking along the Delaware River Trail, rideshare service, and public transit.

“Winterfest is a special place where memories are made for Philadelphians and visitors from around the region and world,” said Stephen P. Fera, executive vice president of Public Affairs and president of Government Markets at Independence Blue Cross. “Independence Blue Cross is proud to support this magical destination that encourages people of all ages to come together, have fun, and stay active.”

What are the hours for Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest?

Park hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday: 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Holiday hours:

Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day): Closed

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve Day): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day): 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Feb.14 (Valentine's Day): 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a Sweetheart Skate event

Feb. 17 (Presidents’ Day): 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pricing for ice skating, cabins, firepits and more

Ice Skating: Admission is $5, with skate rentals at $12.

Seasonal Discounts: Free skating admission is available for IBX members with a card, students with valid IDs, and military personnel with valid IDs. Skate rental is not included.

Cabins, fire pits, and larger group rentals are available for private events. Pricing includes:

Single cabin: $78 for 90 minutes (up to 10 guests)

Double cabin: $125 for 90 minutes (up to 18 guests)

Firepits: $30 for 90 minutes (up to 4 guests)

Rinkside Lounge: $300 for 2.5 hours (Monday - Thursday) and $350 for 2.5 hours (Friday - Sunday) (up to 40 guests)

Full-site rentals are available starting at $12,500

Schedule for winter programming

Opening Weekend, Nov. 29 – De. 1

Holiday Tree Lighting Powered by PECO, Friday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year's Eve Parties on Ice with fireworks, Dec. 31

Sweetheart Skate sponsored by Bailey’s, Feb.14, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Merry Swiftmas: A Celebration of the Ultimate Cat Lady, Dec. 13

Holiday Markets, Sundays, Nov. 26 - Dec. 17, 2 pm. to 6 p.m.

Workshop Wednesdays, Wednesdays, Jan. through March, pay-as-you-go workshops with Cherry Street Pier Artists.

Bingo Night at the Lodge, Thursdays, Jan. through March, free bingo hosted by Cherry Street Pier Artist Amy Kelly with prizes (while supplies last)

Theme Skate nights, Fridays, Jan. through March, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Arctic Beats (DJ Nights), Saturdays, Jan. through March, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Storytime at the Lodge, Sundays, Jan. through March

Skate with Characters, Sundays, Jan. through March

For more information regarding attractions, programming, or ticket sales, visit delawareriverwaterfront.com.