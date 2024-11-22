Holiday travel forecast for days leading up to Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Whether you’re traveling by air or land, the NBC10 First Alert Weather team has the full national forecast for the days leading up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Forecast for Friday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 24

While most of the country will be dry this weekend, parts of the West Coast and the Northeast could see some rain, snow and wind.

Rain is expected from California to the Pacific Northwest while rain and snow are expected to extend eastward into the Rockies.

In the Northeast, there will be scattered areas of rain and snow in the New England area on Saturday as well as gusty winds in the region that could lead to airport delays.

Airport delays are also possible in San Francisco on Sunday due to rain and low clouds as well as large airports in the Northeast due to gusty winds.

Forecast for Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27

For those traveling out west, you could see some delays due to rain stretching from the West Coast into the Rockies. Rain and snow showers will linger into Wednesday for that area as well.

The same system will bring rain and possible snow showers to the Central Plains on Wednesday along with cold temperatures. Much of the East Coast will have mild conditions on Wednesday with warm temperatures in the 80s for Florida and seasonal temperatures in the 50s for the Northeast.

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving) and Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday)

Another system could pull rain and snow back into the Northeast though it’s too early at this point to know the exact impact. This could potentially make for tricky travel from the Mississippi Valley to the Midwest and into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

We'll have an updated Thanksgiving and Black Friday forecast in the coming days.

