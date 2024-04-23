Why Anne Hathaway says kissing actors in chemistry tests was ‘gross'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Make out sessions? For chemistry tests? Groundbreaking. And something Anne Hathaway is thrilled she doesn't have to deal with anymore.

The Oscar winner—who rose to fame for appearing in "Princess Diaries," "Ella Enchanted" and "The Devil Wears Prada" in the 2000s—called out one of the "gross" practices she said she faced early in her career.

"Back in the 2000s—and this did happen to me—it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry," the 41-year-old told V Magazine in an interview published April 22. "Which is actually the worst way to do it."

As Hathaway explained, "I was told, 'We have 10 guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross."

But as she was young, the "Les Misérables" actress was afraid of being labeled "difficult," and decided the easiest way to deal with it was to pretend she was excited and get it over with.

"It wasn't a power play," she noted, "no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better."

And now that Hathaway has more experience under her belt, it's easier for the 41-year-old to advocate for herself, especially on a film like "The Idea of You," which she produced.

Anne Hathaway is in her romance era. Her upcoming film, "The Idea of You," is inspired by Harry Styles fan fiction and was the most watched trailer ever for a streaming movie and Anne is excited about it.

The film, based on Robinne Lee's book of the same name, stars Anne as Solène, a 40-year-old art gallery owner who forms a romance with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the boy band August Moon.

And when it came to chemistry reads for her and Galitzine, Hathaway didn't have to use kiss tests to know he'd be right for the role.

"I remember laughing when Nick walked in because he was so ridiculously perfect for the part," she said, "I just thought, 'He is it.'"

And what of the rumors that Hayes is based on Harry Styles? Hathaway claims there is no truth it.

"Everyone needs to chill," she told E! News in March. "Sorry, I probably shouldn't be that reactive about it. I just think no."

Even Galitzine helped shut down the rumors.

"It's become this thing in of itself," he explained to E! News. "We have tried to distance ourselves from that, and I think Hayes is such a wonderful character in of himself. There were so many amazing references we used: BTS for a lot of the choreography, which was really great. There's so many references out there."