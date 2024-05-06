Some of the most high-profile celebrities are making their grand entrances at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday for the Met Gala. They'll be wearing the most elegant - and most unusual - of designer gowns and wardrobes during what is fashion's biggest night.

Photographers will line the famed steps of the Met in Manhattan to capture their every move when arrivals begin at around 5:30 p.m. ET.

The dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is "The Garden of Time" -- which is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story that features the beauty and eventual destruction of a garden of flowers. So, expect some floral and botanical-inspired attire.

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 2024 Met Gala.