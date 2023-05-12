‘The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White's Wife Has Filed for Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Addison Timlin has filed for divorce from Jeremy Allen White.

The "Californication" actor has filed for divorce after three years of being married to the “Bear” star, according to a court filing obtained by NBC News on May 12.

TODAY.com has reached out to Timlin and White's rep for comment but has not heard back yet.

The pair married in 2019 and are parents of two children, Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2. White told GQ in July 2022 that he and Timlin met in high school, when they were 14 years old.

“I was instantly very much into her and she, me too, I think,” he recalled. “But she had a boyfriend. I was just so clumsy about all that stuff. And then she went to a different school and I was really broken up.”

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles premiere on June 20, 2022.Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

White, 32, also thanked Timlin when he won best TV actor (musical or comedy) series at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January for his work on “The Bear.”

“Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all you do. Thank you for everything that you’ve done,” he said.

On the day "The Bear" was released last year, Timlin gushed about her husband’s performance on Instagram.

“It is always a privilege to witness the work Jeremy puts in and the result will always take my breathe away,” she wrote.

“Congratulations to the whole team but to Jeremy especially, watching your dreams come true will always put a fire in my heart. I am infinitely proud and also very pleased to turn to you and say-I told you so.”

White enjoyed a long run on Showtime’s “Shameless,” but it was his role on “The Bear” that catapulted him to stardom and earned him some loyal fans — including TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“The Bear” has been renewed for Season Two and as of right now, it's set to premiere June 22 on Hulu.