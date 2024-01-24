Alleged Taylor Swift stalker arrested for 3rd time in 5 days near her home in New York City, police say

What to Know The Tribeca townhouse has been the scene of several other break-ins and attempts when Taylor Swift wasn't there, including some by alleged stalkers

A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift was arrested again Wednesday near her New York City townhouse, the third time in just five days he has been arrested near the home, multiple law enforcement sources said — and it occurred less than two hours after he faced a judge in connection to a previous arrest.

David Crowe made a court appearance earlier in the day, arraigned on stalking and harassment charges and given supervised release. The prosecutor's request for an order of protection was granted, according to a spokesperson from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the 33-year-old Crowe was released from court just before noon, and was arrested once more after 1:30 p.m. on charges of violating the order of protection.

Prosecutors allege that Crowe has gone to the pop star's place repeatedly: 30 times in the past two months, according to court documents, and was repeatedly asked to leave. That includes this past Saturday and again on Monday, when police responded to complaints of an emotionally disturbed man acting erratically in the posh neighborhood, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The complaint against Crowe says an unidentified security worker had spotted him near Swift's townhouse about 30 times since Nov. 25. Crowe was asked about 10 times not to approach the building or to leave, according to the complaint.

Crowe, of Seattle, faces charges of stalking and harassment. He did not enter a plea on Wednesday. Crowe is being represented by an attorney in the public defender's office.

It was unclear if Swift was home on Monday when Crowe was taken into custody. Swift on Sunday was in the Buffalo area, where her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, played against the Bills in an AFC Divisional Round game.

Swift’s Manhattan townhouse has been the scene of several break-ins when Swift wasn’t there, including by some who were identified by law enforcement as stalkers.

In 2022, a man was charged with trespassing and stalking after authorities said he entered two Tribeca residences linked to Swift. Also that year, a man was arrested for crashing a car into the townhouse and reportedly told police he wouldn't leave until he met with Swift.

In 2018, another man broke into her townhouse and took a nap, police said. The same man was charged a year later with another break-in at the building after serving a jail sentence.

Police say alleged stalkers have also been arrested at some of her other homes, including ones in Beverly Hills, California, and Watch Hill, Rhode Island.