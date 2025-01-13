WATCH on the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channel: ‘The Swift Effect'

Taylor Swift has sung "When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer."

Shimmer in gold. Because everything she touches, and everywhere she goes, turns to just that.

She's a one-woman economic stimulus, her tour stops causing local revenue to skyrocket as quickly as one of her hits soars to the top of the charts.

It's "The Swift Effect."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

That's also the new NBC docuseries examining the economic impact and cultural phenomenon that Swift has generated on and off the stage: Her "Eras Tour" became the highest grossing concert tour of all time and led to around $5 billion in domestic consumer spending.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. ET, "The Swift Effect" will stream on NBC 10 Philadelphia News, our 24/7 streaming channel which is available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee.

You can also stream our channel in the video embedded on top of this article, the NBC10 app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBCPhiladelphia.com.

Read more about each of the four episodes below.

Episode 1: Breaking the Mold

The first episode of the series explores Taylor Swift’s journey to reclaim her artistry and challenge industry norms. From her strategic re-recording of albums to her genre shift from country to pop, the documentary dives into how her bold moves have empowered artists and redefined what it means to take control in a male-dominated industry.

Read more about "Breaking the Mold" here.

Episode 2: 'The Swift Effect' on the NFL

Taylor Swift's presence at boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs games brought a new wave of attention to the NFL, attracting a fresh fanbase and transforming viewership patterns. This episode examines the cultural impact of her game-day appearances, from increased TV ratings to boosted merchandise sales. The documentary also explore her influence in the fashion world, as her game-day style inspires fans and elevates small brands overnight, turning NFL Sundays into unexpected fashion showcases.

Episode 3: The Swift Economy

Taylor Swift’s impact on local economies is profound, from her philanthropy to the millions she brings in at each tour stop. In this episode, the focus turns to Miami, examining her effect on the city’s economy and spotlighting the University of Miami's course inspired by her branding and influence. The episode explores how her charitable contributions support local communities, including the significant role she plays in areas like food banks, while her cultural impact resonates in academic settings.

Episode 4: An End of An Era

The spotlight is on Vancouver during the final weekend of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking tour to capture the essence of the Swifties community. The episode explores the enduring power of connection through the stories of a Colorado woman battling breast cancer and a photographer whose life was transformed by Swift a decade ago. Together, they create a heartfelt tribute to the lasting impact of Taylor Swift’s music, her fans and the bonds that unite them.