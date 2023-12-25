Taylor Swift spends Christmas alongside Santa to cheer on Travis Kelce for Chiefs-Raiders game

It’s a Merry Swift-mas at Arrowhead Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders-Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Day showdown.

Taylor Swift made her grand entrance at the NFL arena to cheer on her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with a special guest: Santa Claus.

The singer was rocking a festive red top and plaid back skirt alongside Santa, who was ringing in holiday cheer with a bell.

Kelce and the Chiefs have a 4-3 winning record this season when Swift is in attendance, with wins over the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. The squad’s three losses came from the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs-Raiders game marks the first of three Christmas Day NFL games scheduled. The day’s triple header will next feature the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens-San Francsico 49ers.