Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift spends Christmas alongside Santa to cheer on Travis Kelce for Chiefs-Raiders game

Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday decked out for the holidays

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s a Merry Swift-mas at Arrowhead Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders-Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Day showdown. 

Taylor Swift made her grand entrance at the NFL arena to cheer on her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with a special guest: Santa Claus. 

The singer was rocking a festive red top and plaid back skirt alongside Santa, who was ringing in holiday cheer with a bell. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

celebrity couples Dec 22

Travis Kelce praises ‘amazing' Taylor Swift after latest Chiefs game

celebrity couples Dec 22

Why Patrick Mahomes says Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ‘match so well'

Kelce and the Chiefs have a 4-3 winning record this season when Swift is in attendance, with wins over the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. The squad’s three losses came from the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs-Raiders game marks the first of three Christmas Day NFL games scheduled. The day’s triple header will next feature the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens-San Francsico 49ers. 

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us