Take a look inside pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's nursery for baby boy Barker

Originally appeared on E! Online

Baby Barker's crib is the most interesting to look at.

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to share a bumpdate, which included a look into the room of her and Travis Barker's baby boy.

On Oct. 18, "The Kardashians" star posted a picture to Instagram that showcased an oval-shaped crib with light, ribbed wood surrounding a mattress covered in white sheets. And the crib already has its first guest—a big blue stuffed animal. The furry friend sat propped up against the side rails, while a sweet doll was placed on the window sill.

And their baby boy is in for a view: The crib was set up in front of two large windows with black framing that look out into a backyard surrounded by trees.

Other snaps in the carousel showed Kardashian and Barker cuddling in bed, a hallway decked out in Halloween pumpkins and the Poosh founder dressed in lingerie while applying lipstick.

Rounding out the photos was a sweet floral arrangement from her 11-year-old daughter Penelope, with a card that read, "I hope you feel better Mom! Love, P."

Sharing a look into her son's room is just the latest pregnancy peek Kardashian has given followers since announcing she was expecting at a June Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old cheekily held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," referencing the music video to his band's 1998 hit "All the Small Things."

Weeks later, Kardashian posted photos from the couple's sex reveal, which included blue confetti and streamers flying out of a cannon to signify it was a boy.

And the Lemme founder isn't taking a single moment for granted. After Kardashian—who is also mom to Mason, 13, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick—found out she needed to undergo fetal surgery last month during what was supposed to be a routine ultrasound, she saw things in a new light.

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she told Vogue in an interview published Oct. 17. "It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."