Sundance Film Festival Scraps in-Person Plans

The organizers of the Sundance Film Festival announced Wednesday that this year’s in-person plans have been canceled as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

"We have been looking forward to our first fully hybrid Sundance Film Festival and our teams have spent a year planning a festival like no other," the Sundance Institute said in a statement.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"But despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country. And so, today we’re announcing: the Festival’s in-person Utah elements will be moving online this year."

📢 Despite ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures. Thus, #Sundance 2022’s in-person Utah elements will be moving online. More: https://t.co/orExAzKnEu pic.twitter.com/Q93P8p5J9Z — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 5, 2022

The event was scheduled to take place Jan. 20-30, in Park City, Utah. The festival will still begin on the 20th as planned, organizers said, adding that the 11 days of online programming will also proceed, "with screening schedule adjustments to account for an online only schedule."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com