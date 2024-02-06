Rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P filed a lawsuit against Walmart and Post Foods over Snoop Cereal Tuesday, alleging "deceptive practice" of hiding their products from consumers.

Since the two rappers founded Broadus Foods in 2022 "with the vision of creating a family-owned company that promotes diversity in the food industry," the company has since introduced cereal and oatmeal products as well as other breakfast foods.

"This is about minority-owned companies getting their fair share," Master P, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr., said during a news conference Tuesday.

At the heart of the issue lies anecdotal evidence from fans nationwide, expressing dismay at the absence of Snoop Cereal on Walmart shelves.

"At dozens of Walmarts, all around America … everybody went saying, 'Where's Snoop Cereal?'" Attorney Ben Crump said. He also pointed out instances in which Snoop's cereal varieties, such as "Fruity Hoopz" and "Cinnamon Toastees," were allegedly concealed in stock rooms while competing brands remained prominently displayed.

Broadus Foods Press Conference https://t.co/jQmJrCa8H1 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 6, 2024

Crump asserted that Post Cereal had previously agreed to ensure Snoop Cereal's presence on shelves, implying a breach of contract. The lawsuit also cited breach of contract, fraud, collusion, and conspiracy against both Walmart and Post Cereal.

In response, Walmart pledged to respond appropriately when it is served with the complaints.

“Walmart values our relationships with our suppliers, and we have a strong history of supporting entrepreneurs. Many factors affect the sales of any given product, including consumer demand, seasonality, and price to name a few," the retail giant said in a statement.

Post Foods also released a statement in response to the lawsuit.

"Post Consumer Brands was excited to partner with Broadus Foods and we made substantial investments in the business. We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations."