Rihanna Is Now a Billionaire: Inside Her Empire

Take a bow, Rihanna!

According to Forbes, the singer and businesswoman is now worth $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world. In fact, she's the second richest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey. It's safe to say, now it's raining more than ever for RiRi.

She isn't raking in cash just with her music, either. Forbes reported about $1.4 billion worth came from Fenty Beauty, of which she owns 50 percent. As for the remaining $300 million? Well, there's her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, which is reportedly worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a musician and actress (who didn't' love "Ocean's Eight"?).

Back in 2017, Rihanna and luxury goods company LVMH set out to create a more inclusive space within the beauty industry, thus launching Fenty Beauty, which sells its foundation in 50 shades and prides itself on using diverse models in its advertising.

There's only one Rihanna. The superstar joins Access Hollywood's Scott Evans to dish on her new Fenty Skin collection and recalls her own evolving beauty routine and the moment she fell in love with makeup.

"I want all women to feel great," Rihanna told E! News at the time. "We are women, and we have challenges. We deserve to feel beautiful, and I want women of all shades to feel included and all races and all cultures to be a part of this. That's really what was important to me within the choosing the shades and how many we were going to make, especially with the foundation. It's a fun situation and I want all women to have a piece and take part of this."

The following year, she launched Savage X Fenty with TechStyle Fashion Group with the intention of helping women feel sexy and confident while also being comfortable.

"We always want to include women who haven't felt sexy by society's terms and expectations," she told Vogue. "We want them to feel like this is their safe space and hub, that we get it, and are one with them."

Like every mogul, Rihanna has experienced highs and lows. Just months after she launched Fenty Skin, for instance, she announced the closing of her fashion house Fenty. But no matter the challenges, Rihanna is continuing to build her empire.

And hopefully this includes new music. While fans will have to wait and see if they ever get a new album (her last one was 2016's "Anti"), clearly, the nine-time Grammy winner has been busy. "I love to do stuff," Rihanna told E! News in 2018. "I get bored otherwise. So, I like to keep myself busy."

And there's no telling what she'll do next.