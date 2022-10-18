It’s the biggest news since Ralphie got his official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot range model air rifle.

A teaser for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the upcoming sequel to “A Christmas Story,” came out Oct. 17 and is heavy on nostalgia, while also offering a glimpse at an adult Ralphie.

The teaser opens with a car outside of Ralphie’s house from the 1983 movie before dissolving into a shot inside the house, where viewers see the radio Ralphie used to listen to “Little Orphan Annie" in the original film.

“I can’t put my arms down,” Ralphie’s brother, Randy, cries out in a voiceover from the original movie after their mother bundled him up too much.

There’s also a shot of the infamous leg lamp.

“Fra-gi-le. That must be Italian,” Ralphie’s dad, aka the Old Man, says in a voiceover, while mispronouncing “fragile” that he read on a crate when the fixture was shipped to their house.

A black-and-white photo of Ralphie and his buddies appears on the screen next, while his friend Flick is heard panicking after realizing his tongue is stuck on a flagpole.

The teaser then shows what appears to be an extreme close-up of a smiling adult Ralphie, with him sporting the same style glasses he wore in the original movie, and a clip of him saying “Oh, fudge” plays — except we all know he didn’t say “fudge.”

The clip then ends with a callback to the department store where Santa Claus devilishly saying, “Ho, ho, ho” before stomping his foot on Ralphie.

“A Christmas Story Christmas,” which is expected to take place in the 1970s when Ralphie brings his family to his childhood home for Christmas, will be available to stream Nov. 17 on HBO Max.

