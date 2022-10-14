Many Real Housewives have come and gone over the last 16 years since the first episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premiered March 21, 2006, on Bravo.

Since then, another 10 franchises have been produced in the U.S., featuring dozens of women from cities across the country, including Atlanta, New York City, Beverly Hills and Miami.

At the top of each episode, a montage introduces each Housewife with a quippy saying that represents their larger-than-life personality in just a few words. From Lisa Vanderpump's “Throw me to the wolves and I shall return leading the pack,” to Teresa Giudice’s “I used to flip tables, now I’m turning them,” the taglines have become a mainstay throughout all the franchises.

In anticipation of BravoCon happening Oct. 14-16 in New York City, the TODAY anchors and hosts had some fun creating their own mantras to unofficially kick off the weekend.

Andy Cohen, who stopped by Studio 1A on Friday ahead of the anticipated convention, gave his seal of approval, saying his favorites were by Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones.

Without further ado, introducing “The Real Anchors of TODAY”!

Savannah Guthrie

“I like to ask the tough questions. Here’s one: Can money buy you class?”

Jenna Bush Hager

“You know what I always say: Don’t judge a Bush by its cover.”

Craig Melvin

“As a journalist, I usually keep one ear to the ground, because I’m getting the other one pierced.”

Dylan Dreyer

“My forecast is always sunny — but cross me, and I’ll be waiting outside your window.”

Sheinelle Jones

“Wearing Chanel is nice, but being Sheinelle is the ultimate luxury.”

Willie Geist

“What’s my Sunday morning secret? A big, bold mug … filled with a big, bold sauvignon blanc.”

Al Roker

“I usually predict sunshine, but I always make it rain.”

Hoda Kotb

“I’m known for my inspirational quotes, but what you may not know is, they’re also known as plagiarism.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: