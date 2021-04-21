Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Shot During Robbery Outside South Florida Bowling Alley

Pretty Ricky rap star Baby Blue was critically injured after he was shot during a robbery outside a South Florida bowling alley, authorities said.

The incident happened around midnight Monday in the parking lot of Sparez Bowling Alley on S. University Drive in Davie.

Police said the rapper and another victim were next to their cars when they were approached by two armed men. The suspects tried to steal a gold chain necklace and there was a fight that led to a gun going off and hitting the rapper in the shoulder.

Graphic video posted on social media appeared to show the bloodied rapper shortly after the shooting lying on the ground as friends yelled for help.

Police said the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation and police said they're still looking for possible suspects.

Baby Blue was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said. The rapper's attorney said he is in the ICU and "fighting for his life."

"We’re all praying that he comes out of it," attorney David Kubiliun said.

Spectacular Smith, Baby Blue's brother and fellow Pretty Ricky member, said he was in high spirits Wednesday night, but things are still critical.

"Just hoping that he gets better is everything for me," Spectacular said. "He brings a lot to the world. I think he’s still here for a reason. I think God has plans for him.

Baby Blue, whose real name is Diamond Blue Smith, was a member of Pretty Ricky, which scored hits in the 2000s with "Grind With Me" and "On the Hotline." He more recently starred on VH1's reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Miami."

Last year, he was arrested for his alleged role in a $24 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Authorities said Smith bought a Ferrari after falsifying documents to get a Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $427,000.