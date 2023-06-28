Pink's reaction to a fan giving her a large wheel of cheese is the grate-est

Who knew Pink fans were so generous?

The singer was gifted a large wheel of brie from a concertgoer at her June 24 show at the British Summer Time Festival in London. As seen in a TikTok video filmed from the crowd, Pink was in the middle of performing her 2010 single "F--kin' Perfect" when the cheesy offering caught her eye.

"What the f--k," the 43-year-old said, as she dropped to her knees with arms outstretched. "I wanna kiss you on the mouth."

After security passed her the cheese—a Brie de Meaux, to be exact—Pink cradled it in her arms as she told the fan, "Thank you."

However, this was not the only offering Pink received during her two-day stint at the music festival. The following day, she was surprised with a bag of ashes belonging to a fan's late mother.

"This is your mom?" she asked in a video of the moment, taken shortly after a bag containing a powdery substance was thrown onstage. "I don't know how to feel about this."

Visibly stunned, Pink set the bag down at the edge of the stage before continuing to sing her 2002 hit "Just Like a Pill."

The pop star has not further addressed the bizarre exchange, though it's clear the festival did leave a lasting impression on her.

"@bsthydepark it is the joy of my life to play with all of you," she wrote in a June 26 Instagram post. "I am never not grateful. #blessedbeyondbelief."

Pink is currently hitting the road as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour. She kicked off the concert series on June 7, when daughter Willow joined her onstage in Bolton, England, for a duet of "Cover Me in Sunshine."

"Proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!," Carey Hart—who shares the 12-year-old as well as son Jameson, 6, with the three-time Grammy winner—captioned a video of the mother-daughter performance. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!"