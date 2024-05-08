North West joins cast of ‘The Lion King' concert event at Hollywood Bowl

North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, is going from “Paw Patrol” to another animal project: A starry “Lion King” concert.

West joins a cast that includes Heather Headley, Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson and Lebo M for the concert, set to run May 24-25 at the Hollywood Bowl.

The two-night event — called “Disney’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” — will be filmed and have a full orchestra performing Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning score. The cast will perform songs and numbers featuring the Broadway production's costumes, set design and puppetry.

West, 10, voiced the role of Mini in last year’s “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” alongside Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell and James Marsden. She was featured on the single "Talking/Once Again,” a collaboration between her father and Ty Dolla $ign.