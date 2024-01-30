Celine Dion fans will get an up-close look at the iconic singer in a new documentary.

The Grammy-winning star, who revealed in 2022 that she has stiff person syndrome, will appear in “I Am: Celine Dion,” which promises to take viewers behind the curtain at a crucial moment in the "My Heart Will Go On" singer's life.

Here is everything you need to know about this new project.

What is 'I Am: Celine Dion' about?

“This intimate exploration takes viewers on a journey inside Celine’s past and present as she reveals her battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans,” reads a press release about the project shared on Dion's website.

“From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar’s never-before-seen private life. An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”

“I Am: Celine Dion” is directed by Irene Taylor, who was nominated for a best documentary, short subject Academy Award in 2009 for “The Final Inch.”

Where can people watch the documentary?

It will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the globe. The documentary, which was produced by Sony Music Vision, was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios.

When can people watch the documentary?

A release date will be announced at a later time.

What is Dion saying about the documentary?

Dion is open about the struggles she's endured and hopes to shed some light on what her life has been like.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” she said in the press release.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

What do we know about Dion’s stiff person syndrome diagnosis?

“Stiff person syndrome is a rare, progressive neurological disorder,” according to the National Institutes of Health. Those afflicted may have stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, as well as muscle spasms caused by noise, touch and stress.

In May 2023, Dion announced she was canceling the remainder of her world tour due to health issues. In 2021, she also delayed the opening of her Las Vegas residency, citing “severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing.”

Has Dion remained active since her diagnosis?

While performing has been a problem for Dion as she deals with health issues, she has managed to remain in the public eye. Last October, she turned out to see her hometown Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL game.

She also played herself in the 2023 movie “Love Again,” while also providing five new songs for the soundtrack.

