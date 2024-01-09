Netflix releases trailer for ‘We Are the World' special with never-before-seen footage

Netflix is taking a look back at one of the greatest moments in music history.

In the upcoming documentary "The Greatest Night in Pop," Netflix revisits the moment when 46 of the biggest names in pop music, including Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, came together to record “We Are the World" to benefit African famine relief.

Directed by Bao Nguyen, the film will feature never-before-seen footage of how the song — which won three Grammys, according to the Grammy Awards website — came to be.

In 1985, "We Are the World" was recorded at the famed Henson Studios. The song features many notable artists on the track, such as Bruce Springsteen, Smokey Robinson, Cyndi Lauper, Kenny Loggins, Dionne Warwick and more.

However, getting these stars together was anything but easy. In the movie's official trailer, which was released on Jan. 9, you can see the hurdles that everyone went through to make the song happen.

"The greatest artists of a generation came together to sing some lines. But we only had one night to get this right," Richie, who led the iconic studio session with Jackson, said in the trailer.

Richie explained that one of the problems they went through was trying to create the lyrics for the song because Jackson had only recorded himself humming.

"I'm at the house with Michael (Jackson) writing the song. He hums every part. Tapes and tapes of just layered and layered of him humming," Richie said.

"Stevie (Wonder) wouldn't call me back and the recording was in a couple of days," he recalled. "We now have a template with mumbles and no words. What do we want to do? We're talking to the world, so we have to talk this out."

According to USA for Africa, "We Are the World" has "generated more than $60 million" in sales worldwide that has been used to "assist Africa and Africans affected by the famine and other critical issues since 1985."

"The song became and remains the people’s anthem and continues to be revered and loved globally," the site added.

"The Greatest Night in Pop" is set to be released on Netflix on Jan. 29.

