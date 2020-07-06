Morgan Stewart

Morgan Stewart Is Engaged to Jordan McGraw

The "Nightly Pop" and "Daily Pop" co-host announced her engagement on the Fourth of July

By Mike Vulpo

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle and Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sparks are flying this Fourth of July weekend!

E! News' very own Morgan Stewart is engaged to Jordan McGraw.

"Fireworks," the "Nightly Pop" and "Daily Pop" co-host shared on Instagram while flashing a giant diamond ring on that finger.

View this post on Instagram

Fireworks 💥

A post shared by Morgan Stewart (@morganstewart) on

Soon after her post, many in the E! family were quick to congratulate Stewart on her new relationship status.

"That ring finger looking extra heavy these days. Congrats you two," Hunter March shared in the comments section. Nina Parker included several smiling face with three heart emoji's.

Back in March, Stewart confirmed in a "Nightly Pop" Instagram Live that she had been dating McGraw (yes, Dr. Phil McGraw's son) for about three months.

"You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me...'" Stewart joked. "And I was like, 'Fine, whatever. I don't care.' And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together."

2020 Celebrity Engagements

As for what sparked a second chance and reunion?

"I don't know, he was persistent and I was like, 'Alright,'" she explained to a fan who asked.

Since going public with their relationship, fans have been given a special glimpse into their love story on social media.

Whether sharing heartfelt birthday wishes or romantic getaways around the world -- we see you in Paris -- followers couldn't help but notice a special connection between the pair.

Congratulations you two!

