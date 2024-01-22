Michelle Trachtenberg responds to fans' concerns over her appearance: ‘I am happy and healthy'

This article originally appeared on E! Online

XOXO, Michelle Trachtenberg wants you to know she's just fine.

The "Gossip Girl" star is firing back at fans who expressed criticism and concern over her physical appearance, as well as speculation about her health on Instagram.

On Jan. 17, she shared a selfie with "Spy Kids" star Alexa PenaVega, writing, "These kids….now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa." One user commented, "Michelle u look sick. R u ok?"

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum responded, "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

The user then replied, "No disrespect my comment was really not to hurt u. I look up to u. It has nothing to do with ur age. I just find that u look pale and sick. Sorry if i offended u it was not my attention."

The person was not the only one to express concern over Trachtenberg's appearance. A day later, after she posted a new selfie showing herself sporting a new ombré hairstyle, a few more users shared similar thoughts.

After posting another pic later that day, Trachtenberg wrote, "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

Many fans continued to urge the "EuroTrip" star to get herself checked out, while others defended the actress.

"Guys for real. Bluntly asking things like 'what's wrong with you?' Or making on the spot diagnoses or conclusions," one user commented on an additional selfie, which Trachtenberg shared Jan. 19. "If she's dealing with something, she's dealing. We're not family or friends. We're fans. Calm down. Don't be rude."

Trachtenberg, meanwhile, shared another selfie.

"Fun fact. This is my face," she captioned the post. "Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar."