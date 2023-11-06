Here's how you can stay at Martha Stewart's house for a Thanksgiving-themed weekend

Can you please pass the gravy, Martha?

Two guests will soon spend a Thanksgiving-themed weekend at the home of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart.

The Bedford, New York farm house will be available from Saturday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 19 through Booking.com for just $11.23 -- with the price honoring the date of Thanksgiving on Nov. 23.

The Martha Stewart Thanksgiving Inspired Farm Stay includes a brunch with Stewart that will be prepared by award-winning chef Thomas Joseph.

“Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays to celebrate, which is why I’m excited to be Booking.com’s newest host and welcome guests to my Bedford farm for a Thanksgiving-inspired stay ahead of the big day,” Stewart said in a press release.

Two fans will be invited to stay at the Tenant House on Martha Stewart's 150-acre property in Bedford, New York. Credit: Booking.com

Stewart has created an itinerary for her houseguests, featuring some of her favorite fall activities. In addition to a welcome tour of the Tenant House, guests will receive a guided tour of the 150-acre property, which includes chicken coop, gardens and stables, from head gardener Ryan McCallister.

Guests will also be treated to Thanksgiving table-setting pointers and a wreath-making demo from the expertise of Kevin Sharkey, the executive vice president and executive director of design of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

So, it's essentially Friendsgiving at Stewart's house.

“Every year, my Thanksgiving holiday prep begins weeks before hosting my family in Bedford, so I can’t wait to welcome the guests who book this experience to my fall-ready Tenant House on the farm and look forward to sharing my favorite Thanksgiving-inspired traditions during their stay,” Stewart said in the release.

Guests will receive expert advice on Thanksgiving table setting and a wreath-making demo. Credit: Booking.com

The 10,764-square-foot house has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The overnight-stay reservation will be on a first-come, first-served basis when the house is made available on Nov. 16 at noon ET through Booking.com. Airport transfers are included.

Guests will also receive signed copies of Stewart’s cookbooks and “other goodies to ensure guests are Thanksgiving ready.”

There is some fine print to read before booking, with highlights such as guests must be 21 years of age or older; guests are subject to a security screening prior to entering the property; and guests will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Other restrictions include guests not being permitted to prepare meals or consume outside food or drinks inside Stewart's Tenant House, with all meals and approved food items provided. Guests also cannot wear shoes inside any building on the property, with soft-soled slippers or non-skid socks provided upon arrival.

But for $11.23, it's a bargain getaway and Thanksgiving appetizer for two lucky guests.

"I hope you enjoy your stay and take this time to unwind and unpack your creativity," Stewart says in the listing. "There’s truly no better place to spend a perfect autumn day.”