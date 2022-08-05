Khloe Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2

It's official: True Thompson is a big sister. About a month after Khloe Kardashian confirmed that she and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child via surrogate, the pair have welcomed their baby boy, her rep tells E! News. Their son's arrival comes four years after the two had their daughter True.

Last month, Kardashian's rep confirmed that True's sibling "was conceived in November," adding that Kardashian "is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing." However, it's worth noting that their baby news doesn't mean the couple is on-again--with a source close to the Kardashians star sharing that Khloe and Tristan "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."

Referring to Tristan's paternity scandal late last year, the insider added, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." (The Chicago Bulls player welcomed son Theo with Maralee Nichols in 2021 and is also dad to Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)

As for why the "Good American" founder chose to keep the news under wraps?

"Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety," a separate source told E! News, "and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's actions."

In the wake of the drama, Kardashian wanted to keep the news of her second baby to herself, but as the second source put it, a leak of the story ultimately put her in a difficult position: "Khloe's hand was forced to confirm the pregnancy before she was ready to announce." However, despite the timing, the pair were planning on expanding their family for a while. During a February 2021 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kardashian told Tristan, "True's getting older and I feel like it's now time to have another kid."

In another episode that March, Kardashian also emphasized how much having another baby meant to her, sharing, "All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family."