Kensington Palace shares update on Kate Middleton as Prince William misses public appearance

After Prince William abruptly pulled out of an appearance at King Constantine of Greece’s memorial, Kensington Palace shared insight into Kate Middleton’s recovery from abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton is still on the mend. 

After Prince William canceled his appearance at a memorial for his late godfather, King Constantine II of Greece due to a "personal matter," the royal family shared how his wife of 10 years is doing more than a month after undergoing a procedure. 

A Kensington Palace statement obtained by NBC News stated Feb. 27: "Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well."

In late January, Kate was released from a two-week hospital stay following the procedure. At the time, the Palace shared that Kate had "returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress."

While the Palace shared that William — who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Kate — had originally planned to cut back his duties while she recuperates, the 41-year-old resumed some of his engagements after his father, King Charles III, announced his diagnosis with cancer in early February. 

In fact, royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News on Feb. 6, "We expect to see Prince William, if needed, obviously step up on behalf of his father when it comes to certain engagements."

Still, as Kate, 42, isn't expected to return to her public duties until after Easter, Prince William's time is understandably split. As Carpenter put it: "The senior working members of the royal family have been left quite shorthanded."

And amid Kate and Charles' respective health struggles, the royal expert explained why both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are keeping the public up to speed where appropriate. 

King Charles is breaking his silence on his cancer diagnosis. After Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Feb. 5, the royal spoke out about his health battle.

"There would be a great deal of speculation if nothing was said by the palace," Carpenter added to E! News on Feb. 10. "Though we are seeing more transparency than ever before when it comes to the health of the monarch, there's still a lot of information that hasn't been given."

