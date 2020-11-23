Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings Will Be First Interim ‘Jeopardy!' Host

A long-term host for Alex Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, will be named later

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

“Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.

Producers announced Monday that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show's “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January.

A long-term host for Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, will be named later.

Entertainment News

the queens gambit 2 hours ago

Checkmate! ‘The Queen's Gambit' Sets a New Record at Netflix

Academy Museum 6 hours ago

The Last ‘Jaws' Model Just Gnashed Into the Academy Museum in LA

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show's executive producer, Mike Richards, said.

The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death.

Richards said that “Jeopardy!” will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks beginning Dec. 21 and 28, meaning Trebek's final week of shows will air starting Monday, Jan. 4.

Jennings' episodes begin on Jan. 11.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jeopardy!Alex TrebekKen Jennings
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us