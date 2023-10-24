John Stamos admits getting two plastic surgeries after being ‘increasingly self-conscious'

Originally appeared on E! Online

John Stamos is opening up about going under the knife.

In his new memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," the "Full House" star revealed that after feeling insecure about his nose growing up, he decided to take matters into his own hands by getting plastic surgery during the early years of his acting career.

"That nose," he wrote in his new book. "It bothers me."

The 60-year-old, who got his first big break in 1982 on "General Hospital," recalled how seeing himself on-screen made him more self-conscious about his appearance.

"When I see it on TV for the first time, it's all I can look at," he explained. "Fixating on my nose is beginning to detract from my performance. Plus, the early years of bullying...have me ready to make a change."

But after getting his first nose job during the series' hiatus, Stamos admitted he was unhappy with the results. "My nose looks kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something," he shared of the initial procedure. "So on my next hiatus, I have it redone by Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon."

He cheekily added, "Who better to handle the delicate task of resculpting my nose than the man who created a whole new face for M.J.?"

Stamos, who recalled being nicknamed "Big Nose Stamos" as a kid, shared why he turned to plastic surgery. "Everyone who gets a nose job tries to find some excuse other than vanity," he wrote, "but let's call it what it was — vanity."

And while the "Big Shot" actor admits that he would've probably continued to tweak his face during this time in his life, his mom, Loretta Stamos, helped him stay grounded.

"My mom figures if I want to continue doing this work," Stamos added, "she'll make sure I'm safe, supported, and having a good time. It matters to her that I don't get so swept up in the moment that I lose my connection to family, friends, faith, and fun."