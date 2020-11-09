Alex Trebek

‘Jeopardy!' Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek in Poignant Message

“He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, for his kindness and for his love of his family,” said executive producer Mike Richards

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

“Jeopardy!” paid tribute to Alex Trebek on Monday in a poignant message that celebrated the show's longtime, unflappable host of 37 years.

The day after Trebek died at age 80 following a battle with cancer, the show's executive producer, Mike Richards addressed viewers from the “Jeopardy!” set in a taped introduction.

“Over the weekend we lost our beloved host, Alex Trebek. This is an enormous loss for our staff, for our crew, for his family, for his millions of fans," said Richards. “He loved this show and everything it stood for."

Entertainment News

CBS 3 hours ago

CBS Reality Shows Must Now Have 50% Non-White Casts, Network Says

Oprahs Favorite Things 4 hours ago

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Is Here — and We Want Everything on the List

Richards said Trebek taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago. Beginning Monday, those last shows hosted by Trebek are set to air through Dec. 25.

“He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, for his kindness and for his love of his family,” said Richards. “We will air his final 35 episodes as they were shot. That’s what he wanted. On behalf of everyone here at ‘Jeopardy!’ thank you for everything, Alex.”

Richards concluded with the show's trademark opening — “This is ‘Jeopardy!’” — which was followed by a moment of silence on the ”Jeopardy!" set with lights dimmed.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alex TrebekJeopardy!
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us