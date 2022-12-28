Nothing holds back Shawn Mendes.

The Canadian pop singer celebrated Christmas by taking a chilling polar bear plunge in his underwear, which he then shared on a video on Instagram.

"Woo! It's cold!" Mendes can be heard saying as he submerges his body in the freezing river.

"That's pretty cold. I can't feel a thing," he said, climbing over some ice to return to land.

Although a "polar bear plunge" is usually a group event put together to raise money for charity, the act is also sometimes part of a New Year's celebration in Mendes' native Canada. Immersing yourself in such cold water outdoors during the winter can be dangerous, but a polar bear plunge can also be something to satisfy a thrill-seeker.

Mendes drew attention earlier this year when he said he had reached his "breaking point," and postponed and then cancelled the remaining dates on his world tour. Since then, he has taken the time to stay "grounded" and spend time with friends and family.

"It's been good to be grounded in one place," Mendes said earlier this year during an interview with Access Hollywood. "I think, sometimes in life, the hardest thing to do is to let people down. But if you're letting yourself down, while keeping something going, then ultimately it's going to end up being worse for everybody."

Mendes continued: "And, this really felt like a situation where I really listened to myself, and I'm really happy about it."