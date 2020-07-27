Here's How to Watch the Virtual Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Watch the 72 Emmy Awards Nominations hosted by Leslie Jones.

On a typical Emmy noms day, press from around the world stagger into the Television Academy building in North Hollywood very early in the morning. They grab some coffee and breakfast, then sit in their assigned seats to watch the accolades roll in for stars of the small screen. But like much of Hollywood these days, the 72nd Emmy Awards nominations will look a little different. They will be broadcast only online and on social media. And we will be streaming the announcements right here.

Heather Brooker/KNBC

Leslie Jones (“SNL”) has been tapped to host the announcements this year, presumably from the comfort of her living room, and no doubt, still very entertaining.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, more people than ever before have turned to television to fill their entertainment needs. That means TV industry members were at home binging shows they might have been too busy working to watch otherwise. So many of your favorite shows, or shows you just discovered, could be among this year’s nominees.

Amazon Prime Video

Emmy favorites like Netflix’s “The Crown” and Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will most likely be among those with multiple nominations. Fan favorites like PopTV’s “‘Schitt’s Creek” and HBO’s “Succession” are definite contenders. And with big shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Fleabag” out of the running, that opens the door for more lesser known series like Hulu’s “Ramy.” Star and creator Ramy Youssef won a Golden Globe earlier this year for his portrayal of a millennial Muslim American.

Other programs to watch for include Hulu’s limited series “Mrs. America” starring Cate Blanchett, HBO’s “Watchman” and Netflix’s “Unbelievable” are among the top contenders. Apple TV+’s much hyped “The Morning Show” could get nominations, just based on pure movie star power alone.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

ABC is airing the awards this year, and the network is looking at plans for both a traditional broadcast in a theater setting and a virtual one. Jimmy Kimmel is slated to host no matter where they land. ABC President Karey Burke told USA Today they are waiting until the last possible moment to pivot while they explore all options.

The 72nd Emmy Award nominees will be announced July 28, 2020 at 11:30AM ET / 8:30AM PT. The 72nd Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sept. 20, 8:00PM ET/5:00PM PT.