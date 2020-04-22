‘Friends’ Cast Comes Together to Offer Fans a Dream Reunion Opportunity

Nobody told us prizes could be this good.

As the All in Challenge continues to bring artists, celebrities, athletes and sports leagues together to raise millions of dollars for individuals in need, the cast of "Friends" is getting involved in an epic way.

On Tuesday morning, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc took to social media and announced what they will be offering for the All in Challenge.

"Hi guys! We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time," Aniston shared on Instagram. "We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to."

The cast wants you and five of your friends to join the "Friends" crew on Stage 24 where you will be in the audience for the taping of their reunion special coming soon to HBO Max.

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

"Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you'll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had," the prize stated. "PLUS, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour."

As for the cherry on top to this epic experience, E! News can confirm 100% of proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The price of the experience is whatever you choose to donate.

"Can't wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over," Aniston wrote in her post. "Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected."

The announcement comes after E! News learned that "Friends" will be streaming again starting May 27 when HBO Max officially launches.

And for those waiting for a date on the "Friends" reunion special, you are going to have to wait a little longer.

While the taping was originally scheduled to film in the middle of March, filming was delayed because of the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines.

As they like to say: Good things come to those who wait.

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline: