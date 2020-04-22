Friends

‘Friends’ Cast Comes Together to Offer Fans a Dream Reunion Opportunity

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc are "ALL IN"

By Mike Vulpo

Cast members of NBC's series "Friends." Pictured (L to R): David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt Leblanc.
Getty Images

Nobody told us prizes could be this good.

As the All in Challenge continues to bring artists, celebrities, athletes and sports leagues together to raise millions of dollars for individuals in need, the cast of "Friends" is getting involved in an epic way.

On Tuesday morning, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc took to social media and announced what they will be offering for the All in Challenge.

"Hi guys! We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time," Aniston shared on Instagram. "We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to."

View this post on Instagram

Hi guys 👋🏼 ❤️⠀ ⠀ We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀ ⠀ We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀ ⠀ We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ⠀ Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected 🙏🏼

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

The cast wants you and five of your friends to join the "Friends" crew on Stage 24 where you will be in the audience for the taping of their reunion special coming soon to HBO Max.

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

Entertainment News

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 4 hours ago

‘Tonight’: Pierce Brosnan Saved Halle Berry From Choking During Love Scene

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 4 hours ago

‘Tonight’ Home Edition: Fallons Talk Childhoods, Dating Advice

"Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you'll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had," the prize stated. "PLUS, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour."

As for the cherry on top to this epic experience, E! News can confirm 100% of proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The price of the experience is whatever you choose to donate.

"Can't wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over," Aniston wrote in her post. "Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected."

The announcement comes after E! News learned that "Friends" will be streaming again starting May 27 when HBO Max officially launches.

And for those waiting for a date on the "Friends" reunion special, you are going to have to wait a little longer.

While the taping was originally scheduled to film in the middle of March, filming was delayed because of the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines.

As they like to say: Good things come to those who wait.

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline:

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

FriendscoronavirusJennifer Aniston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us