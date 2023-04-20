Leg Injury Sidelines Frank Ocean From Headlining Second Weekend of Coachella

Frank Ocean is out as the headliner for the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Ocean won't perform at the desert music festival due to a leg injury on the grounds in Indio, according to a rep.

"After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity," the representative said in a statement. "On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg."

Ocean had been scheduled to headline and close out the festival Sunday. He was initially scheduled to headline in 2020 before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing a source close to the situation, Variety reported that Ocean's his spot will be taken by Blink-182.

In a statement, Ocean said, "It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon."

Last weekend, he appeared about an hour late to his performance, which fans said featured less live singing than expected. His set was cut early due to the festival's curfew -- further disappointing those who had not seen Ocean perform since his last official performance six years ago.

"A lot of people were very annoyed and angry because we were standing for a good hour, so already we felt the vibes off. … People were starting to leave and not even wait for him," festival-camper Andres Gutierrez of Claremont told City News Service. ``He had very long transitions in between songs, which was very annoying.

"He only sang maybe six songs live out of 15 songs or 16. He was just singing along with us. He was basically karaokeing. He wasn't even lip-syncing or at a mic during half the songs, he was just vibing with us."