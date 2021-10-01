Bob Dylan

Forever a Rolling Stone: Bob Dylan Going on Tour — Through 2024

The concert business is slowly ramping up after the pandemic pause

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

Bob Dylan is nothing if not confident.

The music legend has quietly put concert tickets on sale for a tour in support of last year's album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” His website bills it as a “World Wide Tour 2021-2024.”

The concert business is slowly ramping up after the pandemic pause, which grounded Dylan's so-called Never Ending Tour. He toured every year from 1988 until 2019.

He plans to return to live performing Nov. 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Dylan has 21 concerts scheduled through Dec. 2, hitting cities like Chicago, New York, Boston and Washington, as well as Moon Township, Pennsylvania, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Dylan turned 80 on May 24.

