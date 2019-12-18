Flames Engulf Singer Marc Anthony’s Yacht Off Watson Island

Crews worked through the night to extinguish a fire on a 120-foot yacht belonging to international superstar Marc Anthony in a marina off Miami's Watson Island.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the blaze around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near 888 MacArthur Causeway. The yacht was engulfed in flames and leaning on its side, according to MDFR.

Crews used a boom to shoot water toward the yacht to put out the flames and to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby boats.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today. Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5cRYSqfbhq — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019

All passengers were able to get off the yacht and a publicist for the singer says Anthony was not on board at the time of the fire.

Crews used special oil spill response equipment to soak up oil and surface sheen, officials said.

No injuries were reported as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.