David Schwimmer shares photo from ‘favorite' ‘Friends' moment in new tribute to Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer posted a tribute to his "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry, who died last month at his home in California.

Schwimmer wrote a letter to Perry in the caption of an Instagram post on Nov. 15.

"Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers," Schwimmer said.

"This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time," he continued. "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— 'Could there BE any more clouds?'"

Perry died at age 54 in an apparent drowning his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 28, authorities said.

Perry’s official cause of death is pending per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s investigation, which will include toxicology testing. There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, two law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Schwimmer's tribute comes after his fellow "Friends" cast members Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox remembered Perry.

“Matthew, It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” LeBlanc captioned a carousel of photos of himself and Perry on Instagram.

He continued: “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

Aniston penned her tribute to Perry on Nov. 15.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be,” she continued.

Cox, who played Monica on "Friends," shared a video of a scene that aired on the series, plus outtakes that showed her and Perry making jokes with the studio audience.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London,” Cox continued. “But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Chandler and Monica went on to get married and have children on the series, which aired its 10th and final season in 2004.

Schwimmer, Cox, Aniston and LeBlanc, along with Lisa Kudrow, the five surviving "Friends" cast members, released a joint statement on Oct. 30 after Perry's death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

