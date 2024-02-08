Dakota Johnson says filming on ‘The Office' was ‘the worst' and had ‘weird dynamics'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Dakota Johnson is fifty shades of unimpressed with her cameo on "The Office."

Back in 2013, the "Madame Web" actress guest starred on the NBC series finale, playing an accountant named Dakota who replaces Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) at Dunder Mifflin. Though Johnson was a huge fan of the show at the time, she did not enjoy the filming experience one bit.

"That was honestly the worst time of my life," she shared during her Feb. 8 appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." "They were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like, 'Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I'm barely in the f-----g show."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Moreover, the 34-year-old felt there were "weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years" on set.

"Some people didn't speak to each other," Dakota continued. "No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f---."

Comforting Episodes of "The Office"

Originally starring Steve Carrell, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, "The Office" ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. Carell left the series in 2011, but returned in final episode for the wedding of Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Angela (Angela Kinsey).

Other celebs who made appearances in the finale included Rachael Harris, Joan Cusack, Ed Begley Jr. and—yes—even Seth Meyers himself.

"Look, it's the f-----g Office's fault," Meyers told Johnson after hearing about her set experience. "It's not your fault."

And the "Fifty Shades of Grey" alum agreed. As Johnson quipped back, "It's their fault."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Kristan Gillis has 23 tattoos celebrating her favorite TV show, "The Office." Watch Gillis show her tattoos to Rainn Wilson at the "The Reunion" in Chicago and see what all 23 look like.