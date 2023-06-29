Country music star Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face during a concert

Country star Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face after a fan threw an object onstage at her show in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday.

Ballerini, 28, was performing her song "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" when she was hit. A video shared on Twitter appears to show her stop singing while her violinist checked her face.

After attempting to proceed with the song, Ballerini briefly is seen in the video footage exiting the stage. It's unclear what was thrown at her, but she was later filmed proceeding with the concert.

