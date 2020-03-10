Coronavirus Concerns Prompt Postponement of Pearl Jam Tour

Seattle grunge legends Pearl Jam will postpone the spring leg of their 2020 tour due to concerns about large gatherings during the coronavirus health crisis.

"As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate…. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives," the band stated via a Facebook post early on Monday evening, adding, "[It] is with deep frustration and regret that [the] scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date."

The multi-Grammy-winning band -- comprised of guitarist Mike McCready, guitarist Stone Gossard, bassist Jeff Ament, drummer Matt Cameron, and vocalist (and onetime San Diegan) Eddie Vedder -- had planned on hitting the road March 18 with a show in Toronto, followed by 16 others, before heading to Europe in June. All North America shows are now postponed.

Vedder and his bandmates have kept busy over the last couple of years -- with notable headlines involving the release of "Let's Play Two," a concert film chronicling Pearl Jam's two-night Wrigley Field stand in 2016; Vedder's performance of Tom Petty's "Room at the Top" during the 90th annual Academy Awards; a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl single issued to a select few Chicago Cubs fans in 2018; and Vedder joining The Who onstage at their July 2019 Wembley Stadium gig to help sing "The Punk and the Godfather" (he also opened the show).