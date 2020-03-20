Colton Underwood of ‘The Bachelor’ Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to reveal they've contracted the coronavirus.

On Friday, the former Bachelor front-man took to Instagram to reveal he tested positive for coronavirus this week. "My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home," he captioned an Instagram Live video. "We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I'll keep you posted, Love y'all."

Despite the diagnosis, the star is taking this as an opportunity to encourage people to social distance, as the government has advised. On Instagram Live he tried to educate those who believe the virus is "for the elderly people." He says, "I want to let you guys know, I am 28, I consider myself pretty healthy—I workout regularly, I eat healthy. I became symptomatic a few days ago."

Physically, the star looks to be in good health, but he says this illness has actually "been kicking my ass."

"The main thing is I can't even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or going to the bathroom without having to sit down because I'm exhausted," he says of his symptoms.

But, again, the 28-year-old is not saying this to spread "fear or panic," he simply wants to remind his followers to "stay at home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another."

As for how he's handling the diagnosis, Colton says he's "fortunate" to be resting at girlfriend Cassie Randolph's house in Huntington Beach, where Cassie, her family and himself will be social distancing for the foreseeable future.

Jade Roper, Ben Higgins and many more from Bachelor Nation all commented with their love and well-wishes for the star, including girlfriend Cassie, who commented, "Love you."

