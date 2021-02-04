John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Marks Late Son Jack's Due Date With Emotional Posts

Chrissy Teigen experienced pregnancy loss in September, but said today that this week would have been her son Jack's due date

Chrissy Teigen at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
In an emotional series of tweets, author and model Chrissy Teigen announced that this week would have been the due date for her son, Jack, who she lost in November.

Teigen wrote that she was feeling "a bit off" and experiencing "kicks" in her stomach that resembled the feeling of being pregnant.

"my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," Teigen wrote. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."

In a second post, Teigen, who was 20 weeks pregnant when she experienced complications that led to pregnancy loss, shared a video of her stomach moving.

"look at this," she wrote. "I'll pretend it's him saying hi - it never stops."

This appears to be the first time Teigen has talked publicly about dealing with endometriosis, a painful, chronic condition where tissue that is meant to grow inside the uterus grows outside the area. Different types of surgery, including minimally invasive options, can be used to treat the condition in some cases. Endometriosis can cause fertility difficulties, and Teigen and Legend have both spoken in the past about their struggles to conceive.

In a third post, Teigen asked fans and followers with experience recovering from endometriosis-related surgery what the recovery process would be like, but did not clarify which type of surgery she would be undergoing.

Jack would have been Teigen's third child with singer John Legend. The pair are also parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. In an Instagram post shared in late December, Teigen said that she "never will be" pregnant again.

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she wrote at the time. “But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."

Teigen has been open about her struggles since her pregnancy loss in September, writing on Twitter that she was "honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole" in early November.

