Cardi B isn't singing "I Like It" when it comes to butt injections.

The hip-hop artist revealed in an Instagram Live stream that she removed 95% of her buttocks injections in August after deciding she is "super against" the procedure.

"I all the way with you if you want to do observations to your body, if you love your body," Cardi B said. "I'm all the way with it. But do not get a-- shots!"

Cardi B also offered advice for those considering getting a Brazilian Butt Lift, also known as a BBL. She said women should live with what they have because they do not want to "risk it" and get the procedure, which requires a doctor to check to see if a patient's blood levels are too low before operating.

The "WAP" rapper has spoken about her past struggles with dealing with how she looked and getting cosmetic procedures. Growing up in the Bronx, Cardi B felt insecure about her flat buttocks, she said during an interview with Mariah Carey last year, causing her to begin cosmetic surgery when she was working in a strip club in her early years.

"I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone," Cardi B said during the interview. "When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my a-- done."

Cardi B has been open about her experience working as a dancer at a strip club before making it in the music industry. In 2019, Cardi B used her past experience as inspiration for her role in the movie "Hustlers," which followed female strippers in New York City.

The rapper has frequently released songs and spoken about topics involving sex. In October, she was sued for $5 million after a self-described family man claimed he felt humiliated when Cardi B wore a distinctive back tattoo in her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art video. The jury ended up deciding with Cardi B in the case.

The Grammy-winning artist has also been dealing with the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, who died after being shot in Atlanta last month. Cardi B gave a tribute to the relative of her husband and fellow Migos member Offset, saying she will always remember Takeoff's "remarkable talent and dope a-- personality."

More tributes to Takeoff are flooding in following his memorial service on Friday.