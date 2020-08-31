Candace Cameron Bure's 20-Year-Old Son Lev Gets Engaged

Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram on Saturday to announce some very exciting news: her son, Lev Bure, just got engaged!

"She said YES!" the "Fuller House" star wrote, pairing her excited caption with a gallery of sweet pics of her son getting down on one knee to pop the big question.

"Last night my son @levvbure proposed to beautiful @taylorrhutchison 💍," she added. "We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged ! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans 🥂🍾💗!!!"

The bride-to-be, Taylor Hutchison, also shared the happy news on her Instagram as well, captioning photos of herself showing of her new diamond ring with the caption, “Surprise surprise."

According to a separate post shared by the mom of the bride, Lev and Taylor have been dating for about a year and a half.

"They’re ENGAGED," Christy Hutchison wrote. "Over the last year and a half we’ve watched the love between my daughter @taylorrhutchison and @levvbure grow❤️ We are so excited for them and can’t wait for their journey to begin!"

She also commented on another post, writing, “What a blessing he has been. We couldn’t ask for a better man for our daughter to be marrying."

Lev is the 20-year-old son of Bure and former ice hockey star Valeri Vladimirovich, with whom she shares two other children: Natasha, 22 and Maksim, 18.

Bure was also 20 when she married her husband in 1996. On what they do to make it work after so many years, she says they turn to their faith.

"The reality is, the glue for us is Jesus,” she told People ahead of their 23rd wedding anniversary back in 2018. “It’s the Bible. You know, when there are arguments or we’re compromising, it’s always like, ‘Well, let’s just go back to the Bible.’ It’s the foundation for us. So it’s not about winning or losing, but doing this journey together.”

In November 2019, the former "The View" co-host opened up about her three kids beginning to date.

“I feel great about them dating in the sense that they have a good head on their shoulders,” she explained. “They’re all looking for good people to hang out with, or date, looking for a wife, looking for a husband and I’m proud of that. … I wish that they would date more in a sense. That sounds so weird!”

