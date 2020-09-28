‘Cake Boss' Gets Emotional Recounting Son's Heroics During Gruesome Bowling Machine Accident

"Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro grew emotional on TODAY Monday as he recounted how his teen sons jumped into action after the celebrity baker's hand was impaled by a machine in the family's home bowling alley.

"I thought I was going to faint, I looked at my hand and there was blood everywhere and I was stuck, the rod going back and forth because the machine goes back and forth," Valastro told Savannah Guthrie from his New Jersey home. "Something told me to stay calm.

"My whole family worked together, my son Buddy, my son Marco, and within five minutes they were able to take the bolt out, cut me off the machine, and I was actually in my driveway before the ambulance even got there."

Valastro, the owner of Carlo's Bake Shop in Hoboken, shocked fans on social media last week when he posted a photo of himself in a hospital room with his hand heavily bandaged.

The TLC reality star was bowling with his family when, while trying to restart the machine's pinsetter, his right hand got trapped and was impaled several times by a metal rod.

Valastro appeared on TODAY with his bandaged hand elevated on several pillows. He said that the machine occasionally got stuck, and he'd fixed it in the past.

"I turned my head for a second and my right hand got wedged between a fork," Valastro said. "The rod that went through the fork pierced through my middle finger and my ring finger. It was not a sharp object, it was blunt, it just blew out half my hand."

The "Cake Boss" star also grew emotional as he spoke about the heroics of his 16-year-old son Buddy Jr., who ran to get a saw and other tools to help cut his dad loose. Buddy Jr. appeared on TODAY alongside his dad.

"I don't even know what to say," Valastro said, choking up. "I'm so proud of my son. I just can't imagine that they had to go through this and they did what they did. So, thank you son."

Buddy Jr. said that he knew he "had to do something" when he saw what was happening.

"It was scary, (but) my dad is my dad," Buddy Jr. said. "I had to do something. My aunt was going crazy, people were crazy."

Once he was freed from the machine, Valastro was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent two emergency surgeries.

In a statement, a spokesperson told NBC News, "It will be an uphill battle, as it's Buddy's dominant right hand."

Valastro said he was working with the doctor who had done one of his surgeries to get back to baking again.

"The prayers and the support from all the fans all over the world made me feel so special and it makes me want to fight to get better for them," he said. "It makes me want to be the man that I was."

Valastro also took a moment to thank all of the medical workers who helped him after the freak accident.

"I just want to stop for a second and thank all the doctors and all the first responders and everyone who helped me," he said. "You appreciate them, but when push comes to shove, you really see what miracle workers they are."

