Broadway averts potential strike as tentative deal with IATSE reached

Broadway appears to have dodged a strike by stage workers that would have shut down dozens of shows and tours, right in the peak of the summer tourist season.

The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical announced Thursday afternoon that a tentative deal had been reached with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). The tentative agreement, which still needs to be ratified, was reached for what is called the "pink contract" that expired on July 2.

The union was set to vote Thursday night on a strike that would've begun Friday morning, but for that appears to have been averted.

The IATSE — which represents more than 1,500 stagehands, hair and makeup artists, and wardrobe workers who work across 45 productions on Broadway and on tour — had been calling for salary increases, health care, rest periods and housing for touring crews.

Had the IATSE gone on strike, the union would've been on the picket lines alongside the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, which have been on strike since May 2 and July 14, respectively, effectively shutting down most TV and movie productions.

