Britney Spears Says Dad ‘Enriched Himself' as Her Conservator With $6M of Her Earnings

Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship has ended, but the dispute with her father has not.

The pop star alleged in a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday that Jamie Spears "enriched himself" with more than $6 million of the singer's earnings while acting as her conservator for almost 14 years.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The filing came in response to Jamie Spears' request for Britney to pay for his legal bills for the lengthy court battle that resulted in the end of the conservatorship in November.

Britney Spears also accused her father in the legal filing of "abusive and bullying conduct" and "chronic alcohol abuse," while also alleging an "altercation" between Jamie and one of Britney's children.

The documents also alleged that Jamie used a security firm to spy on Britney's cell phone while also using her resources to further his own career by pitching a cooking show.

NBC News reached out to Jamie Spears but has not received a response. He has previously stated that he "acted to protect Britney as her conservator" and "unconditionally loves and supports his daughter."

The latest legal battle with her father comes as Spears, 40, has been in a public war of words with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who is promoting a new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said."

Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, told "Good Morning America" that she tried to help her sister during the conservatorship, which controlled Britney's finances and other aspects of her life.

"I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know — she has to walk through the door," Jamie Lynn said. "There was a time where my sister asked me on her trust and will if I would be the person who was sure that her boys got what she needed."

Britney Spears responded in an Instagram post on Tuesday implying that Jamie Lynn landed a Nickelodeon show as a 12-year-old due to Britney's fame.

She also described returning home after her break-up with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, saying Timberlake's family was "all I knew for many years."

Britney ended the post by writing, "I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f----- faces."

NBC News reached out to Jamie Lynn Spears for comment but did not receive a response.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: