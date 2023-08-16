Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari separate after a year of marriage

“They’re separated and it’s best for Britney," a source said

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pop star Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have separated after just over a year of marriage, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

“They’re separated and it’s best for Britney," the source said. No additional details were immediately available.

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, met on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and began dating shortly after. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 and held a star-studded ceremony inside Spears' Los Angeles home in June 2022.

Britney Spears is reportedly set to wed fiancée Sam Asghari on Thursday, and two people are not expected to be there for the intimate ceremony are her sons.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Britney Spearsentertainment news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us