Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer in a Powerful Way

Billie Eilish doesn't have time for body shamers.

The 18-year-old singer shut down her haters in a series of Instagram posts.

Earlier in the week, a Twitter user shared a photo of the artist wearing a spaghetti-strap tank top and shorts instead of, as Eilish has put it, her typical "baggy clothes." The troll captioned the photo by writing, "In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body."

Not long after, the "bad guy" star seemingly responded by posting a video of herself walking past her five Grammys and giving her followers a little wink. She also re-shared a video by Chizi Duru.

"Y'all gotta start normalizing real bodies, OK?" Duru said in the clip. "Not everybody has a wagon behind them, OK? Guts are normal--they're normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn't real."

Many of Eilish's fans also clapped back at the body shamer.

"Body-shaming Billie Eilish is the main reason she wears baggy clothes. This s--- is just weird and objectively wrong," one Twitter user wrote in response to the troll's post. "She looks beautiful and most importantly, healthy. Let people develop confidence..."

Added another, "To anyone who is body shaming Billie Eilish please stop putting unrealistic beauty standards on women. She doesn't deserve that and no one else deserves that either. Billie is and will always be beautiful please stop judging her."

Billie Eilish's Most Relatable Moments

This isn't the first time Eilish has addressed her haters.

She also did so in her short film, "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY," which debuted at the kickoff of her "Where Do We Go?" World Tour in March.

"Do you know me? Do you really know me?" Eilish said in the video. "You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me."

The "Ocean Eyes" star then noted how she can always "feel you watching" and that "nothing I do goes unseen."

"So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move," she said. "Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"

In addition, she spoke about her decision to wear baggy clothing during a 2019 Calvin Klein ad.

"I never want the world to know everything about me," she said. "I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes – nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, 'Oh, she's slim-thick. She's not slim-thick. She's got a flat ass. She's got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that because they don't know."