Ariana Grande Nails Jennifer Coolidge, Eugene Levy Impressions in Spot-On Halloween Video

Ariana Grande remains the reigning champion of Hollywood impressions.

Grande, alongside her former “Victorious” co-star Elizabeth Gillies, went all out for Halloween this year with a series of photos and short video sketches re-creating scenes from the 2000 comedy “Best In Show.”

Grande and Gillies took on several characters and scenes from the cult-favorite movie, with Grande embodying Jennifer Coolidge’s character Sherri Ann Cabot and Eugene Levy’s character Gerry Fleck. Gillies played several roles as well, including Jane Lynch’s character Christy Cummings and Catherine O’Hara’s character Cookie Fleck.

In a post on Instagram, Grande and Gillies shared several photos in character on the set spliced between clips they re-enacted from the original film including Grande’s incredible impression of Coolidge, which she’s whipped out in interviews before, including in a 2018 interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” (Swipe right to see the videos below!)

“Happy Halloween,” the duo wrote in their joint caption. “We did this in May.” (Grande is currently filming the film version of "Wicked"and probably won't actually be able to celebrate the holiday like she usually does.)

The comment section was full of supportive notes, including a message from Coolidge herself directed to Grande.

“This is f***ing great,” the “White Lotus” star wrote. “I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from 'The Watcher' but now I think I’m gonna go as @arianagrande’s dog Toulouse.”

Singer JoJo left a sweet comment on the post as well, writing, “this is the best thing I’ve ever watched on Instagram and I am UNWELL 🤒 LOVE. U. BOTH. So much.”

“can this get nominated,” Katy Perry wrote, while Keke Palmer added, “You are iconic b---hhhh @lizgillz.”

The duo received the support from several of their former “Victorious” co-stars as well.

Victoria Justice wrote, “😂😂😂 this is amazing 👏🏼” while Daniella Monet simply commented the “☠️” emoji in response to the duo’s hilarious sketches.

Grande has been known for her epic and over-the-top Halloween costumes over the years.

In 2019, the singer took inspiration from an episode of “The Twilight Zone” in 1960 the called “Eye of the Beholder.”

In the episode, a woman appears covered in bandages following plastic surgery to make her face appear “normal.” However, when her face is revealed, she looks like a beautiful woman which is not quite “normal” in this world and the surgery is declared a failure. All is revealed when the doctors faces are shown, which included pig-like features and turned-up noses, which turned out to be the beauty norm of their world.

In a photo on Instagram, the “7 Rings” singer donned an old Hollywood glamor look, paired with her signature high ponytail. However, rather than wearing her normal makeup, she sported prosthetics that gave her the appearance of a pig face, including the nose, down turned smile, and facial wrinkles.

Last year for Halloween 2021, Grande leaned into the nostalgia again, this time taking it back another decade to the 1950s.

The singer alongside her husband, Dalton Gomez, paid homage to the cult classic horror movie “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” The couple appeared in a mockup film poster on Instagram, just with one slight change to the name, calling the film “Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon" instead.

Grande posed in her intricate prosthetics that transformed her into the glamorous re-creation of the creature. In one shot, she struck her best pose in the water, followed by a frame where she was submerged partially in the water with a wine glass held to her lips. In the last slide, she posted with Gomez, who was billed as “Handsome Scuba Man” on the poster.

