‘Appalled' Miranda Lambert fan speaks out after singer busts her for selfie

This Miranda Lambert fan doesn't believe she did somethin' bad by taking a mid-concert selfie.

ICYMI: The singer briefly paused her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show on July 15 to call out a group of concertgoers for taking selfies during her performance of "Tin Man." As seen in video circulating on social media, Lambert told the audience, "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."

Well, Adela Calin — who was one of the fans in the group — since spoke out about the incident, sharing that she was "appalled" by Lambert's comment.

"It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," the 43-year-old told NBC News. "I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."

Calin added that she and her friends had tried to take a group photo before the show, but they "couldn't get one good picture" due to the lighting.

"We were so excited," she recalled, "because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater."

And while Calin is disappointed by Lambert's behavior, she noted that the three-time Grammy winner was likely being hypervigilant about her personal space given the growing number of performers — including fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini — being struck by thrown objects during shows in recent months.

In a July 17 Instagram post, Calin shared the two photos she and her friends took during the Lambert's concert. One of the snapshots showed the "House That Built Me" artist standing in the background, while six fans posed on a balcony with their backs toward the stage.

"These are the 2 pictures we were talking [sic]," Calin wrote in the caption, "when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies."