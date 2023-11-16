Originally appeared on E! Online

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter is starting a magnificent new chapter.

The "Maleficent" actress and "Moneyball" actor's 18-year-old daughter Zahara recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman University, a historically Black college and university (HBCU) for women located in Atlanta, Ga.

"My name is Zahara Marley Jolie," she shouted from a stage during a ceremony, as seen in a video published by Essence. The teen flipped her hair and shouted out her hometown of Los Angeles before lining up alongside other members of the first Black sorority.

Alpha Kappa Alpha's mission includes being of "Service to All Mankind," according to its website, as well as cultivating and encouraging friendships and ethical standards for college women.

And it's just one of the memories Zahara has made since enrolling at Spelman last year.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Jolie captioned an Instagram photo of her daughter posing with classmates in August 2022. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

The Oscar winner—who also shares kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex Pitt—later accompanied Zahara for move-in day on the campus, saying in an Instagram video that she was "so excited" to become the mom of a "Spelman girl."

"I'm going to start crying if I talk about today," Jolie added in an August 2022 clip. "I haven't started crying yet so…hopefully I can hold it together."

It was just a few short months later that Zahara experienced the school's homecoming weekend, with the "Salt" actress spotted "just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman," according to an eyewitness.

And Jolie wouldn't have it any other way. In fact, she has expressed how becoming a mom at age 26 turned her world upside down.

"My entire life changed," the 48-year-old told Vogue in an interview published in September. "Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently."

More specifically, she explained that motherhood prevented her from going down a "darker" path in life.

"They're better than me, because you want your children to be," Jolie shared. "Of course I'm the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I'm also the one that they laugh at—and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."