Amanda Knox Reveals She Has Given Birth to Her First Baby

Amanda Knox is officially a mom--and has been for months.

The New York Times reports that the podcaster wanted to keep the arrival her daughter Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson under wraps for the sake of privacy. Author Jessica Bennet writes that Knox was worried about the headlines the birth would cause, with the new mom telling her, "I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on [my daughter's] head."

Now that the secret is out, Knox and husband Christopher Robinson, who wed in 2018, are relieved. "I will say I'm excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom," the 34-year-old author explains. "'Cause it's like, my brain is just there."

The NYT spoke to Knox about her pregnancy and the 10th anniversary of her release from an Italian prison. In 2009, Amanda was wrongfully convicted of her British roommate Meredith Kercher's murder, along with her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito.

Since then, Knox has forged a new life as an advocate for the wrongfully convicted and host of the "Labyrinths" podcast. She and her husband live on a relatively private island in West Seattle. "We have a little bubble," says Christopher, "but we're not completely off the grid."

Amanda writes in an Instagram post that the NYT's photo of her and her daughter is "the only picture of her I will ever share on social media."

"Since my exoneration, I've struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content," she explains. "It's not easy, and I often feel like I'm trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth. I know that I cannot 100 percent protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I've suffered, but I'm doing the best I can."

She continues, "I'm so grateful to everyone who has wished @emceecarbon and I well on our journey to parenthood. Thank you for believing in us."

Knox and her husband shared that they were expecting their first child on their podcast in August. They played a recording of the moment Knox got her test results, before shouting together, "We're pregnant."

It was a happy follow-up to one of their July episodes, in which they shared that Amanda had experienced a miscarriage. "We sat with the miscarriage for a while," Knox told listeners at the time, "trying and failing to be OK."

They said in the same episode that they planned to record a podcast miniseries that would take listeners "on an intimate journey from conception to birth."